KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.939 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,762.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 10.114 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.449 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.966 billion), Silver (PKR 1.805 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.431 billion), DJ (PKR 1.037 billion), SP500 (PKR 425.158 million), Platinum (PKR 333.737 million), Natural Gas (PKR 294.766 million), Copper (PKR 50.149 million) and Brent (PKR 29.969 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 12.832 million were traded.

