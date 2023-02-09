AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Konnect Islamic Debit Card launched

Published 09 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: After the successful launch of Islamic Branchless Banking Account, Konnect by HBL further creates convenience for the clients to access their Riba-free and Shariah-compliant Islamic Account through “Konnect Islamic Debit Card”.

The introduction of this card aims to provide multiple features and benefits such as free cash withdrawal from HBL’s ATM network, safe and convenient contactless payments at multiple Point of Sale (POS) machines, and acceptability at a vast network of POS-enabled merchants nationwide. To receive an Islamic Debit Card, clients can apply online through their Konnect App or by visiting their nearest Konnect agent. This debit card works seamlessly across all ATM locations countrywide in Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, Aamir Hameed, Head Branchless Banking - HBL, said, “Our Branchless Banking services have been instrumental in reaching the unbanked population in Pakistan. We believe this new offering with several touch points, from Mobile App to a vast agent and ATM network will greatly enhance financial inclusion and provide convenience, especially for women. We understand the need for Shariah-compliant services is growing fast and we believe this service will help in meeting that demand.”

