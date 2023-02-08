AVN 68.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
TotalEnergies posts record net profits of $36.2bn in 2022

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 12:12pm
PARIS: French oil major TotalEnergies posted a record adjusted net profit of $36.2 billion in 2022, double the level of a year earlier, joining in the sector’s bumper earnings due to higher oil and gas prices since Russia invaded Ukraine.

TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $7.6 billion, including a $4.1 billion impairment related to the deconsolidation of its stake in Russian gas firm Novatek.

The net income for the last three months of the year was bang in line with analyst estimates in a consensus by Refinitiv and compared with $6.8 billion a year earlier, and $9.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

TotalEnergies says Adani exposure ‘limited’ at $3.1bn

The company said it would propose a dividend of 2.81 euros per share, up 6.4% from a year earlier and on top of an already announced 1 euro per share special payout.

