HBL-PSL termed one of the best leagues in world

LAHORE: Terming the HBL Pakistan Super League one of the best leagues in the world, cricketers Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Riaz have expressed the resolve to show their best in the eighth edition of the tournament starting on February 13.

In the upcoming event, Imad Wasim, who has played 58 T20Is for Pakistan, will captain 2020 champions Karachi Kings, Mohammad Rizwan will hope to inspire Multan Sultans to their third successive final, while Shadab Khan will attempt to make Islamabad United the most successful HBL PSL franchise by winning the title for the third time.

Rizwan will feature in the opening match of the event when his side will take on defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Multan on 13th February, Imad will be in action on 14th February when he will go head to head with Babar Azam-captained Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, while Shadab will walk out for the toss for the first time in 2023 with Imad in Karachi on 16th February.

Imad Wasim said, “We enter into this great event to achieve our collective objectives, help our sides win and this cycle continues. Last year, Karachi Kings were hampered with injuries, but for 2023, we have all bases covered with high-quality players who all are match-winners. We will go step-by-step and match-by-match in this tournament with our first target being to secure a place in the play-offs. This year, every side is equally balanced and it is difficult to predict an outright winner. All sides boast some outstanding talent and they will enter the event with different combinations and strengths. This clearly reflects how the HBL-PSL has evolved and why it has now become an extremely challenging and exciting league.”

Mohammad Rizwan said, “I missed few matches in the early part of the HBL-PSL. I am now giving importance to each match I play so that I can make up for the lost time. Captaincy and batting can be challenging, but we have a good group of people who have not only empowered me but also back and support me so that I can strike the right balance and continue to give my best.”

Rizwan said, “The philosophy of Multan Sultans is simple: play as champions irrespective of the opposition or the outcome. Consequently, we are not afraid of the results. We have been able to induce this approach in the side because we are a closely-knit side and the credit for this cohesion must be given to the team management. Also, we have a good mix and combination of coaches, which also helps me to captain the side.

Shadab Khan said, “What I am today is solely due to HBL-PSL. I entered in this competition as an Emerging Category player, but this tournament gave me the opportunity, belief and confidence to grow and develop as a cricketer and I am pleased that I am now a Platinum Category player. When I started my cricket, I thought I could be a good U19 or domestic cricketer, but then I got the opportunity in HBL PSL 1 where I was able to deceive and trouble the then world’s best batter Kumar Sangakkara with my leg-spin. This turned things around for me as I started believing in myself and now I can play in any competition, against any opponent and in any tournament with the conviction that I can perform. When I am playing in the HBL PSL, I am more focused because I don’t want to lose to my team-mates and close friends; otherwise they remind you the whole year with their teasing comments.”

