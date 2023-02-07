AVN 68.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.73%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.98%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 83.18 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.78%)
PRL 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.28 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.16%)
TELE 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.86%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.12%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 43.9 (1.07%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 306.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,553 Increased By 361.7 (0.88%)
KSE30 15,655 Increased By 161.2 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea pledges ‘expanded, intensified’ military drills

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2023 11:18am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korea’s top army officials have said they will expand and intensify military drills to ensure their readiness for war, state media reported Tuesday, ahead of a massive parade.

The pledge came at a Monday meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un and follows last week’s staging of joint air drills by South Korea and the United States.

The agenda was topped by “the issue of constantly expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills of the (Korean People’s Army) … strictly perfecting the preparedness for war”, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The meeting of North Korea’s central military commission comes as commercial satellite imagery suggests “extensive parade preparations” are underway in Pyongyang ahead of key state holidays this month.

North Korea celebrates the founding anniversary of its armed forces on Wednesday and the “Day of the Shining Star” on February 16. The latter is the birthday of Kim Jong Il, son of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung and father of Kim Jong Un.

Seoul and Washington have moved to bolster joint military drills following a year of sanctions-busting weapons tests, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees them as rehearsals for invasion.

Last week, the security allies staged joint air drills featuring strategic bombers and stealth fighters, prompting Pyongyang to warn such exercises could “ignite an all-out showdown”.

North Korea says US drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’: KCNA

The joint exercises, their first this year, came a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart vowed to boost security cooperation to counter an increasingly belligerent nuclear-armed North.

North Korea’s foreign minister has said the move to ramp up joint drills crossed “an extreme red line”.

Experts say Monday’s meeting of North Korea’s top brass aimed to highlight the country’s readiness to face down upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the United States – and also stress it was prepared for an actual war.

“North Korea is hinting about the possibility of military action in the future in the name of operational and combat training and war preparedness,” said Hong Min, researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Kim recently called for an “exponential” increase in Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, including mass-producing tactical nuclear weapons and developing new missiles for nuclear counterstrikes.

Kim has also said his country must “overwhelmingly beef up military muscle” in 2023 in response to what Pyongyang calls US and South Korean hostility.

south korea United States Kim Jong Un North Korea Pyongyang military drills US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea pledges ‘expanded, intensified’ military drills

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories