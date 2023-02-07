AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mastercard, BoK join hands to drive financial inclusion

Press Release Published 07 Feb, 2023 07:20am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Master-card, a technology leader in the global payments industry, has entered an exclusive new partnership with Bank of Khyber (BoK), a bank majority owned by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, with the aim of increasing financial inclusion and digital financial services adoption in the province.

Representing a major milestone for both parties, the collaboration will enable the bank to facilitate access to financial services, innovative payment options, and the entire Mastercard suite of benefits for its customers.

By using Mastercard’s latest technologies and know-how, BoK will strengthen its offerings in the market to drive digitization, roll out new contactless capabilities as well as fuel a safe and secure payments ecosystem for all. In addition, Mastercard’s analytics and data management tools will help the bank leverage data more effectively to make informed decisions and streamline operations.

This partnership will enable BoK to expand its overall customer base as well as facilitate the unbanked and underserved population in the province which aligns with Mastercard’s goal of connecting one billion people to the digital economy by 2025.

Arslan Khan, Vice President, Country Business Manager, Pakistan, Mastercard said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to harnessing the power of partnerships, innovation, and technology to support digital transformation in the regions in which we operate as we work towards financial inclusion for all.

Our collaboration with BoK will allow us to tap into opportunities within new verticals and segments to address the financial needs of the unbanked population in Pakistan, supporting our vision of a more inclusive world for all.”

For his part, Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director and CEO, BoK, said: “At BoK, we are striving to continuously upgrade our capabilities to enhance our value proposition for our customers. Until now, our portfolio lacked integration with a prominent international payment mechanism.

Our strategic alliance with Mastercard marks a pivotal moment for us, as it opens a wealth of opportunities for our customers. From seamless mobile payments to secure online payment gateways, and from dynamic loyalty programs to unforgettable experiences, this partnership will elevate the value we deliver to our clients.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Bank of Khyber Mastercard Inc BOK Mastercard financial inclusion Digital financial services

Comments

1000 characters

Mastercard, BoK join hands to drive financial inclusion

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories