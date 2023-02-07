Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Habib Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 70% Final Cash 03.02.2023
Limited Dividend
The Thal Industries 30.09.2022 35% Final 03.02.2023
Corporation Limited Cash Dividend
================================================================================
