AVN 66.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.02%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 66.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.45%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.33 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.51%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.08%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
TRG 114.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.59%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 42.8 (1.06%)
BR30 14,780 Increased By 368.6 (2.56%)
KSE100 40,786 Increased By 314.9 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,326 Increased By 163.1 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 11:02am
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine’s defence minister will be replaced by the chief of military intelligence ahead of an expected Russian offensive and following corruption scandals, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday.

“Kyrylo Budanov will head the defence ministry, which is absolutely logical in wartime,” said senior lawmaker David Arakhamia, referring to the 37-year-old head of military intelligence.

Oleksiy Reznikov, 56, will be appointed minister for strategic industries, the lawmaker said without specifying a timeline for the planned reshuffle.

“War dictates personnel policies,” added Arakhamia, who is the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party.

“Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future,” he added.

“The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves.”

Reznikov said in an interview with a local news site that he had not been told about his new appointment to the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

“I can comment that this is new information for me. I did not have any conversation about the Ministry of Strategic Industries with the president of Ukraine,” he said.

One of the best-known faces of Ukraine’s war effort, Reznikov was appointed defence minister in November 2021 and has helped secure Western weapons to buttress Ukrainian forces.

But his ministry has been beset by corruption scandals.

Reznikov’s deputy was forced to resign in late January after the ministry was accused of signing food contracts at prices two to three times higher than current rates for basic foodstuffs.

Speaking to reporters earlier Sunday, Reznikov said only President Volodymyr Zelensky, who last week stepped up efforts to clamp down on corruption, could decide his fate.

“The stress that I have endured this year is hard to measure precisely. I am not ashamed of anything,” Reznikov said. “My conscience is absolutely clear.”

Ukraine Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

At least 245 dead in Syria after Turkey earthquake

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories