South Korean shares track Wall Street lower; won weakens

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares slid nearly 1% on Monday, tracking losses in U.S. equities at the end of last week after upbeat economic data raised concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action.

The South Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar as the surprisingly strong data prompted investors to cut their bets on an early end to the U.S. monetary policy tightening.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 22.11 points, or 0.89%, at 2,458.29, as of 0142 GMT. Earlier in the session, it fell as much as 1.43%.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.04% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.74%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.31%.

Of the total 933 issues traded, just 298 shares gained.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 47.9 billion won ($38.41 million).

The won was quoted at 1,246.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.40% lower than its previous close of 1,229.4.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,247.3 per dollar, almost flat, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,245.6.

The KOSPI has risen 9.92% so far this year, and gained 6.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has gained 1.4% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.49 point to 104.81.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 17.7 basis points to 3.287%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 13.5 basis points to 3.283%.