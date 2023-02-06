AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (6.34%)
PRL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.11%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 114.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.59%)
UNITY 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 42.3 (1.05%)
BR30 14,776 Increased By 363.8 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 321.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,328 Increased By 165.6 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore under pressure as China demand optimism fades

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 10:09am
Follow us

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday, hovering around their lowest in more than two weeks, as traders curbed their optimism about demand prospects in top steel producer China.

Caution over regulatory risks prevailed, with Chinese authorities having warned against excessive speculation on iron ore prices following the steelmaking ingredient’s recent rally underpinned by China’s reopening and property sector support measures.

The most-traded iron ore, for May delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.2% to 836 yuan ($123.30) a tonne, declining for a fifth straight session.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore’s benchmark March contract slumped 3% to $121.15 a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 18.

In the spot market, the 62% Fe ore bound for China was assessed at $127 a tonne on Friday, based on SteelHome consultancy data. The benchmark grade hit its highest since mid-June at $130.50 on Jan. 30.

“We expect to witness some immediate downside for iron ore prices this coming week, as supply- and demand-side fundamentals temporarily loosen,” Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell said.

Steel demand in China has yet to pick up after the Lunar New Year holidays, partly indicated by rising inventories, analysts said.

Traders were seen waiting for signals of further policy support for the Chinese economy. However, China’s policymakers have ruled out flood-like stimulus even as they plan to show more support for domestic demand this year.

Widnell said an increase of 1.88 million tonnes in iron ore shipments to China from Australia and Brazil last week could also weighed on prices.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also dropped, with coking coal and coke down 0.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6%, hot-rolled coil dipped 0.2%, and wire rod shed 0.5%. Stainless steel edged up 0.4%.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore under pressure as China demand optimism fades

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major quake kills more than 100 across Turkey, Syria

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories