Governor wants body of experts to suggest ways for improving agri output

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman has directed to constitute a committee of experts having representation from the private sector, government and educational institutions for making coordinated efforts to improve research in the field of agriculture especially to develop seeds with more per acre yield.

The governor issued these directions while talking to a delegation of the hi-tech seed industry under the leadership of Dr Khalid Hameed Taraki which called on him at Governor House Lahore, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that cotton and its related products earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country. He said that there is a need to improve the declining production of cotton and to ensure better quality of seeds of other agricultural commodities so that maximum production can be achieved.

He further said that the private sector, government and universities should make coordinated efforts to improve the research process in the field of seeds and agriculture.

He directed that a committee of experts from the private sector, government and universities should be formed to finalise the recommendations for this within a month. The governor said that we have to play a role together in strengthening and stabilising the country’s economy.

He further said that there is a need to create awareness among the farmers along with the use of agricultural fertilisers to protect the cotton crop and other agricultural produce from pests.

On this occasion, Shahzad Malik, Chairman Pakistan Hi-tech Seed Association thanked the governor for convening a meeting regarding the problems of cotton crop and especially improving the quality of seeds.

He said that the governor earlier also conveyed the request to abolish the 17 percent sales tax on seeds levied by the previous government, to the prime minister and they are grateful to the governor for playing a positive role in this regard.

Shahzad Malik, Dr Nadeem Qureshi, Regional Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Maqsood associated with fertiliser industry and others were included in the delegation.

