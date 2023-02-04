AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
‘National flag on cars’: Govt takes notice of violations

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to ban display of national flag on official cars after sunset besides barring Advisors and SAPMs to display the national flag, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This issue was pointed out at a recent meeting of Cabinet when national energy efficiency and conservation policy 2023 came under discussion.

During discussion, some of the members also raised the issue of ostentatious protocol being used by politicians, which triggers public resentment. It was underlined that, even in cases of genuine security concerns, the flaunting of cavalcades of security vehicles and guards was not desirable and the same objective could be achieved through less obtrusive and reasonable steps.

Only the Ministers and MoSs were entitled to display flag on their cars; however, this entitlement was being misused by Advisers and SAPMS. Furthermore, incidents of displaying flags on cars after sunset had been noticed, which was termed disrespect of the national flag and against the Flag Rules.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that a National Austerity Committee had been constituted which would be looking into these aspects, as well and will give its recommendations within fifteen days.

