Feb 04, 2023
Pakistan

SCBA’s plea to legal fraternity

Published 04 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) calls upon the entire legal fraternity to observe one-day mourning (Youm-e-Soug), today (Saturday) to show solidarity with the families of the Peshawar blast.

The SCBA office statement issued on Friday said that owing to the tragic rise in the death toll of the Peshawar blast which figure has now reached 102 and over 200 injured, the SCBA calls upon the entire legal fraternity including Federal and Provincial Bar Councils/High Court and District Bar Associations to observe one-day mourning to show solidarity with the families of victims, who laid down their lives in this tragic incident.

The legal fraternity across the country is hereby requested to adhere to the mourning call and pray for their forgiveness and stand in support of the bereaved families.

