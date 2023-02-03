Rs600bn spent on KP’s security in a decade: Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister for finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has clarified that Rs600 billion has been spent on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s security in the past ten years, of which Rs390 billion was spent during the four years of PTI’s tenure.

KP’s total debt is around Rs360 billion, which was mostly obtained for the mega development projects, the former minister told a news conference here on Thursday.

Accompanied by former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and ex-provincial minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai during the news conference, Jhagra said this is the only province which didn’t obtain a loan for procurement of wheat and flour.

The former minister questioned: “Current unprecedented surge in dollar rate, inflation and highest debts are for whom reason?

He said that they (present rulers) are blaming Imran Khan for arising any issue, which is completely unfair.

Jhagra said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared inaccurate accounts of the funds earmarked for KP’s security, and he attached government shares in the National Finance Commission (NFC) with funds.

Furthermore, he said the PTI’s government increased police force, allotted budget to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), enacted Police Act, established training schools, and merged 27000 levees and special forces to the police, however, the incumbent government totally ignored the province.

Shah Farman strongly condemned the suicide bombing on Peshawar’s mosque in central police lines.

He added it is unclear whether governor rule has been enforced or not in KP, as incumbent caretaker Chief Minister is not seen anywhere and only Governor KP is moving everywhere.

No authority with the Governor to write a letter to the Election commission?

He, however, said there is only space in the constitution that the governor can hold consultation for election.

He warned to knock on the door of court if the election would be delayed in the province.

Former governor said it is the right of the security institution to postpone the elections. He said the incumbent governor’s letter to ECP is an illegitimate and wrong act.

He claimed that the PTI government had formulated a policy for elimination of terrorism.

Shah Farman said it is mandatory to hold elections within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly. He asked for a comparison of the security situation with the previous PTI-led government.

The former governor asked the government to give answers to all those questions, which had been raised by Senator Mushahid Hussain in the Senate.

He said no one trusts the incumbent PDM-led coalition government and is not ready to give them funds.

