Pakistani student achieves highest mark in ACCA test

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced the results of examinations given to candidates from across the world in December of 2022.

A total of 107,142 candidates from around the world took the ACCA tests during the December sitting, which saw 128,693 exams completed. Huzaifa Jamil from Lahore emerged as the recipient of a global award by earning the highest score in the ACCA’s paper on financial reporting.

About the top-scorer’s performance the ACCA’s campaign manager for Asia Pacific, Rashid Khan, said: “Huzaifa’s drive and ambition serve as a source of inspiration for the talented youth in our country. His success serves as a reminder that Pakistanis have the potential to excel on a global stage if they are given the right opportunities and platforms.

“Despite the numerous challenges faced by the country, the key to a successful future is to support and celebrate the achievements of young individuals like Huzaifa, and to encourage them to pursue their passions and dreams, unencumbered by obstacles.”

For his part, Huzaifa Jamil credits his success to hard work and perseverance and is thankful for the support provided by his parents and the teachers of the SKANS School of Accountancy.

He has memorised the Holy Quran by heart and is eager to embark on a fulfilling career in auditing. He looks forward to all the exciting global opportunities and rewards that come with being a globally in-demand ACCA-qualified professional.

