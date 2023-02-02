Punjab PA elections: Governor sends letters to ECP, Buzdar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman sent letters to Secretary Election Commission, Speaker Punjab Assembly and former parliamentary leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sardar Usman Buzdar, regarding the date of Punjab Assembly election.

According to the details, the Governor Punjab has responded to the letters of Secretary Election Commission, Speaker Punjab Assembly, and former parliamentary leader of PTI, Sardar Usman Buzdar, regarding the date of election of Punjab Assembly.

The content of leader reads; Provincial Assembly stood dissolved in terms of Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution by efflux of time stipulated therein, and not by the order of the Punjab Governor. Therefore, clause 3 of Article 105 of the Constitution does not apply in this situation. Instead, the election process is to now take place in accordance with Article 224 read with Clause (3) of Article 218 of the Constitution and the applicable provisions of the Elections Act, 2017.

Given the existing security and economic situation of the country, Election Commission of Pakistan may like to consult with all the relevant stakeholders as the date for the general elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab is fixed, and take the further necessary action according to the constitution, so as to ensure that conditions for holding the elections in a transparent and fair manner are duly met.

While the letter in response to the former parliamentary leader of PTI, Sardar Usman Buzdar read that whilst “you have broached the matter of appointment of a date for conducting elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, after it got dissolved on 14-01-2023 under Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it may be appreciated that the dissolution took place by operation of law, and not by the Punjab Governor.

Please note that there was no such order issued as mentioned by you in para-2 of your latter under reference. The letters also states that my office will discharge its responsibilities and duties in line with the constitution and law, as and when required.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar and newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University, Rai Manzoor Hussain called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor House, Lahore, here Wednesday. Governor Punjab congratulated the Vice Chancellor of Khatam-ul-Nabeen (PBUH) University and extended him good wishes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023