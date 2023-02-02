KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 72,524 tonnes of cargo comprising 64,931 tonnes of import cargo and 7,593 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 64,931 comprised of 4,116 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,914 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,186 tonnes of Canola, 2,213 tonnes of Wheat & 44,502 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 7,593 tonnes comprised of 4,293 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 1217 containers comprising of 296 containers import and 921 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 62 of 20’s and 94 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 44 of 20’s and 53 of 40’s loaded containers while 45 of 20’s and 363 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely Ken Star, Ifestos, MT Lahore and Chemroad Wing have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Hyundai Hongkong, Northern Dexterity, Summit Success, NZ Hangzhou and X-Press Kilimanjaro have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Diya-F and Chem Guard left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Northern Magnitude, Maria Topic and Hafnia Excel are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 122,833tonnes, comprising 104,396 tonnes imports cargo and 18,437 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,012` Containers (2,006 TEUs Imports and 1,006 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Rigel and Irenes Ray & another ship ‘Clemens Schulte’ carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Wednesday, 1st February-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023