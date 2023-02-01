AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:22am
NEW YORK: Gold prices on Tuesday were on track for their third straight monthly gain, helped by an overall weaker dollar and expectations around slower rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was near its session-highs, up 0.3% to $1,927.80 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET (1645 GMT). Bullion has gained 5.7% in January.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,943.60.

The dollar was heading for its fourth consecutive monthly loss, making bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies.

“We have so many event-driven risks throughout this week and investors have to pay attention to that. Gold prices are likely to be volatile,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The US central bank policy decision is due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a news conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Traders have priced in a 25 basis point Fed rate hike to a range of 4.5-4.75%. and expect rates to peak at 4.9% in June.

Additionally, the European Central Bank and Bank of England are expected to hike rates by 50 basis points on Thursday.

Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Meanwhile, analysts and traders have raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed.

“Given how markets are expecting the FOMC, BoE and ECB to make a move, the focus is likely to be on what they say rather than the actions they take,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, in a note.

Gold US Federal Reserve Gold Prices US gold gold markets interest rates hikes gold spot rate

