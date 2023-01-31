AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police foil terrorist attack on Mianwali police station

  • Exchange of heavy gunfire took place between militants and police
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 12:09am
Follow us

Punjab Police on Tuesday night foiled a terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali, Aaj News reported.

As per the police, a group of 20 to 25 heavily armed insurgents attacked the police station but were forced to flee after an exchange of heavy gunfire.

The DPO Mianwali also arrived at the scene with additional force.

An emergency was declared at the district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar spoke to the SHO Makerwal police station on the phone and congratulated him for foiling the terrorist attack.

The attack comes a day after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque next to the Police Lines in Peshawar, in a highly fortified security compound, killing a hundred people and injuring dozens of others.

The last major incident of such a nature took place in Peshawar last year when a suicide blast inside a Shia mosque in the Kocha-Risaldar area claimed 63 lives.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber stood in the first row in the mosque while Zuhr prayed around 1:40 pm on Monday. Imam (prayer leader) of the mosque was also martyred in the suicide blast.

Authorities said they do not know how the bomber managed to enter the area, which is protected by a series of checkpoints manned by police and military personnel.

Witnesses and officials said that at least 200 people were inside the mosque when the incident took place.

While talking to the media, Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar (CCPO) Ejaz Khan said, “We cannot say with surety but there is a smell of explosives inside the mosque.”

Terrorist attack

Comments

1000 characters

Police foil terrorist attack on Mianwali police station

Dar meets IMF review mission, apprises it of planned power sector reforms

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

US Fed starts policy meeting with smaller rate hike likely

We must put our house in order, says Asif after Peshawar mosque bombing

Corps commanders resolve to bring perpetrators of Peshawar attack to ‘exemplary justice’

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

KSE-100 jumps 800 points owing to optimism over IMF talks

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

Read more stories