Jan 31, 2023
UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

NNI Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 09:02am
ISLAMABAD: The visit of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The UAE president was scheduled to reach Pakistan at 10am on a day-long visit Monday but his plane could not get air clearance due to heavy rain and rough weather in Bahawalpur.

The visit of the UAE president will be rescheduled now and the date of his visit would be announced later.

The UAE president contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his remorse over cancellation of his visit.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda

However, the premier said that the safety and security of His Grace was more important than anything else

as his life could not be put at risk due to inclement weather.

The UAE president assured PM Shehbaz that he would In Sha Allah come on a two-day visit to Pakistan soon.

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

