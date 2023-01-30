AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.32%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.93%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.64%)
OGDC 87.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
PRL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.13%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,021 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 29.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken meets Egypt’s Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 01:32pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during a three-day visit to the Middle East that comes during a flare-up of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

In Cairo, Blinken is meeting Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and is expected to address regional issues including attempts to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and the deadlock between rival factions in Libya.

Blinken begins Middle East trip amid spate of violence

Blinken heads later on Monday to Jerusalem, where he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid concern at home and abroad over the policies of Netanyahu’s new right-wing government. Blinken will also travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Sudan MENA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mahmoud Abbas RAMALLAH Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi Mideast tour Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken meets Egypt’s Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour

At least 10 injured in blast in mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Read more stories