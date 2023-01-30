Rabbani fears move for drastic changes in Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Sunday said that speculations with regard to presidential system and change in basic structure of the constitution have surfaced again.

“There is a chatter with regard to an attempt to rollback 18th Amendment and create the One Unit again,” Rabbani has said. “No bid will be allowed to rollback 18th Amendment,” Senator Rabbani said.

“We were thinking that the existing parliament was thinking about the new parliament but this parliament is thinking to roll back the parliament,” Raza Rabbani said. “Don’t play with the basic structure of the constitution,” he advised.

He had also expressed opposition to the passage of the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 which paved the way for the signing of a settlement deal on Reko Diq mining project as he termed the legislation an “attempt to rollback 18th Amendment”.

Raza Rabbani, who is a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, earlier observed that the parliament’s powers were being encroached upon by the executive. Through subordinate legislation, an attempt is being made to roll back the 18th Constitutional Amendment”, he observed.

Rabbani was one of the four senators from the treasury benches who had opposed the bill in the Senate.