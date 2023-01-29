Prices of essential kitchen items witness rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Chicken and wheat flour price remained stable as chicken is available at Rs 12,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs365 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs580 per kg. Eggs prices remain stable at Rs 8,400 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs295 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed no change as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 1,950 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,000 per 15kg bag. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,930 per 15kg bag in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at 1,950.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack is available at Rs 1,600 per kg pack, powder chilli price went up from Rs600 per kg to Rs650 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs350 per kg.

Sugar price went up from Rs 4,300 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,480 per bag, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs95-100 per kg.

The survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the authorities, the suppliers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again has increased the commodity prices from Rs260 per kg to Rs270 per kg against OGRA’s fixed price of Rs204 per kg. The survey observed no changes in the transportation cost as passengers and goods transporters are charging old fares, despite a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel oil prices.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs90 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs50 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs160 per plate.

However, despite a reduction in wheat flour price, the tandoor owners and restaurants operators have not reduced roti prices which were significantly increased following the increase in wheat flour price.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 11,000 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs270 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice being sold at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 6,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price within past four days witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 per carton as it went up from Rs 5,100 per 16 pack carton to Rs 6,600, which in retail is being sold at Rs475 per kg against Rs450 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands prices also witnessed an increase as Dalda is available at Rs 2,600 per 5kg tin against Rs 2,500 per 5kg tin.

Pulses price witnessed no change as best quality maash is available at Rs360 per kg; whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs300 per kg, bean lentil at Rs320 per kg, moong price at Rs220 per kg, and masoor at Rs200 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices as Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs65 per pack of 200 grams. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yogurt prices at Rs200 per kg. However, traders have told this correspondent that following an increase in milk prices by Nestle Milk Pak from Rs60 to Rs65 per small pack, the suppliers of other packed milk have also increased the prices, while Milk Pak, the market leader in supply of packed milk is once again mulling to increase the prices on the pretext of Pak rupee depreciation, ignoring the fact they are collecting fresh milk from local market.

Ginger price went up from Rs370 per kg to Rs400 per kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is still being sold at Rs450-500 per kg against Rs400 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs330 per kg to Rs350 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs400 per kg against Rs380 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs350 per kg to Rs450 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is available at Rs500 per kg against Rs400 per kg.

Potato price is stable at Rs140-200 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs40-60 per kg, tomato price went slightly up from Rs200-250 per 5kg to Rs220-280 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs50-70 per kg against Rs50-60 per kg, while price of onions also went up slightly from Rs170-230 per kg to Rs200-250 per kg level.

