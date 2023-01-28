Gold hits highest-ever mark

KARACHI: Gold on Friday struck the highest ever price mark on the local market, traders said. The precious metal hit the highest ever mark of Rs202500 per tola on the local market, going up by Rs7000 in a single day.

Price of yellow metal per 10 grams also reached Rs173610, up by Rs6000.

Gold price on the world market were quoted for $1930 per ounce.

Silver prices also grew by Rs50 to the new record highs of Rs2200 per tola and Rs42.86 to Rs1886.14 per 10 grams, traders said.

