India plans to carry out false flag operation in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: India is planning a false flag operation in the IIOJ&K on Indian Republic day, 26 January 2023. According to defence sources, India has planned a false operation which will be achieved with the help of both Indian Army and the police.

This false flag operation-staged activity is planned in “Poonch District”. Three Indian nationals are involved in operation. Bashir, an agent of India 93 infantry brigade/ IIOJ&K Police, Alam, who works for Bashir and Asalam.

According to plan, Bashir will induct locals from Jashkwal AJ&K to carry out bomb/IED operations today or on Republic day. Indian Army will foil this activity near some mosque and it will portrayed as major operation against terrorists. DSP Preshna is supervising this false flag operation, while, troops of Dogra regiment 193 Brigade will be tasked to perform ambush party.

India has been staging false flag operations to malign Pakistan.

In a similar false flag operation on February 14, 2019, a car bomb hit an Indian forces bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Pulwama, killing 40 security personnel.

India had accused Pakistan immediately after the attack but New Delhi failed to provide any evidence to prove its accusations.

