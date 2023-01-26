AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
SCBA, IHCBA condemn arrest of Fawad

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Jan, 2023 07:12am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA) and the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Wednesday, strongly condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhary.

In this regard, Abid S Zuberi, president, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, secretary, and the members of the Executive Committee of the SCBAP have strongly condemned the ‘unlawful’ arrest of Fawad Ahmed Chaudhary and demanded his immediate release.

The SCBAP stated in a statement that besides the fact that he is a former federal minister, he is also an Advocate Supreme Court and member of this Bar Association. “Hence, this Association views his arrest with grave concern; particularly the way he was maltreated and handcuffed, is extremely humiliating for legal fraternity and highly condemnable,” added the association.

They stated that every individual is entitled to be dealt in accordance with law and deserve fair trial, as well as, dignified treatment under Article-4 read with Article 10-A and 14 of the Constitution.

They further said that the arrest of Fawad, merely on flimsy grounds and without any legal justification and commission of offence is utterly unjustifiable and highly condemnable act. While terming the arrest of the former federal minister, a classic example of abuse of power and political victimisation, they stressed that the practice of suppressing the voices of political opponents needs to end.

They also highlighted the importance of Article 19 of the Constitution which provides equal opportunity to every citizen for freedom of speech. In the end, they said that if any crime has been committed by anyone, the same must be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Similarly, Joint Secretary IHCBA Sohail Khurshid Gujjar said in his statement that the IHCBA believes in freedom of expression and deems it as a basic right of every Pakistani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

