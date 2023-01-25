AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe stocks slip before US economic updates

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2023 05:39pm
Follow us

LONDON: European stock markets slid Wednesday as investors awaited key company earnings and economic growth data in the United States.

Traders “are waiting for some direction from across the Atlantic as US earnings season gets into full swing and key economic announcements loom at the end of the week”, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Investors will later track the latest results from electric carmaker Tesla, headed by Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk.

That follows this week’s earnings gloom from US corporate titans Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson.

“Traders are keen to see how Musk’s primary business performed over the period,” added Tickmill analyst James Harte.

European stocks end lacklustre week higher

Markets will then absorb fourth-quarter economic growth data for the world’s biggest economy on Thursday.

Asian equities fluctuated as traders in several countries returned from the Lunar New Year break with recession fears still causing concern.

While markets have enjoyed a strong start to the year as a slowdown in inflation gives central banks room to temper their interest rate hikes, focus is now turning to the economic impact of last year’s increases.

Worries about the growth outlook, and the impact of higher rates on company profits, are also offsetting optimism over China’s reopening from years of zero-Covid measures.

Data showing a slight improvement in US factory and services activity was unable to settle nerves, with figures still showing the sectors in contraction.

Focus is also turning to next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, with speculation growing that it will lift rates by 25 basis points.

Oil firmed as traders weighed the prospects of recession against the outlook for demand from China as it emerges from its zero-Covid policy.

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Key figures around 1200 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,751.95 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 15,045.51

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,031.10

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 4,135.80

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 27,395.01 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for a holiday

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 33,733.96 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0864 from $1.0887 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2306 from $1.2334

Euro/pound: UP at 88.30 pence from 88.26 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 129.76 yen from 130.17 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $86.22 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent $80.30 per barrel

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Europe stocks slip before US economic updates

Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points

26th successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda

Caretaker setup in Punjab taking vindictive measures on federal govt’s direction: Farrukh

Marriyum urges PTI leadership not to politicise Fawad's arrest

ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

Defiant Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi

Adani Enterprises’ $2.5bn share offering oversubscribed by anchor investors

Read more stories