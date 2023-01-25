AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between letter and spirit

Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

“I have decided to vote for The Khan.” “You have repeatedly told me you are a swing voter but what made you change your mind? Oh wait is it the caretaker Punjab chief minister…”

“No of course not. We are politically highly polarized and so to expect that anyone would be non-partisan is at best naïve and at worst downright stupid.”

“But the Election Commissioner of Pakistan, who was subjected to almost daily abuse by The Khan and his team, has the mandate to be non-partisan and…”

“I reckon we in the Land of the Pure understand the difference between letter and spirit. Has the President taken non-partisan decisions?”

“Well the President is a dentist, that makes him a technocrat, but it is just not relevant in the position he occupies right now.”

“Let me give you another example - the State Bank Governor has qualifications that are relevant to the position he holds and when asked why he isn’t making the exchange rate more flexible he…”

“Responded like an accountant?”

“Well like one accountant we all know - anyway he argued that the open market rate is entirely speculative and the interbank rate isn’t and once the IMF restores the package….”

“It ain’t gonna come down by Rs 50 rupees Mr Governor – at best by 15 to 20 rupees. Besides it’s a chicken and egg thing isn’t it. The IMF isn’t likely to withdraw this prior condition….”

“Perhaps our economic team leaders may convince the Fund that they would de-control the exchange rate as soon as the tranche is released which would release pledged loans from friendly countries…”

“By the way that is singular not plural.”

“Are you crazy we have three friendly countries…”

“No I meant there is only one economic team leader, singular.”

“Oh right anyway why have you decided to vote for The Khan? I mean we talked yesterday and you were adamant that you won’t vote for The Khan. So what changed?”

“Did you hear his Monday speech?”

“Yes I did but it was same o same o.”

“Did you note his pinky.”

“No Pinky Pirni observes purdah and has never…”

“The Khan’s pinky silly.”

“Yes, yes, I understand and as I said…”

“Not Pinky Pirni, The Khan’s pinky was bare — no ugly light green ring.”

“So?”

“I reckon the supernatural hold on him has loosened and I will vote for The Khan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SBP ECP PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between letter and spirit

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Read more stories