KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 24-01-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Fikree's (SMC) M. M. M. A. Khanani Dewan Cement Ltd 500 4.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.75 Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 300,000 274.62 Topline Sec. Fortune Sec. 300,000 270.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 272.54 Alfalah Sec. Akik Capital Oil & Gas Dev 20,000 84.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 84.70 Alfalah Sec. Akik Capital Pakistan Petroleum 84,900 78.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 84,900 78.50 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 705,400 =================================================================================================================

