KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
=================================================================================================================
As on: 24-01-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Fikree's (SMC) M. M. M. A. Khanani Dewan Cement Ltd 500 4.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.75
Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 300,000 274.62
Topline Sec. Fortune Sec. 300,000 270.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 272.54
Alfalah Sec. Akik Capital Oil & Gas Dev 20,000 84.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 84.70
Alfalah Sec. Akik Capital Pakistan Petroleum 84,900 78.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 84,900 78.50
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 705,400
=================================================================================================================
