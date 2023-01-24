AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India tests domestic operating system days after Google’s antitrust setback

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:52pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Tuesday tested locally developed mobile operating system BharOS, a move seen as challenging the dominance of Google’s Android just days after the U.S. giant suffered a major antitrust setback in the country.

The government endorsement of the operating system comes after Google lost its fight in India’s Supreme Court to block an antitrust order that will force the company to change how it markets its Android operating system.

“We have a long way to go, but if this happens, monopoly by anybody will go away,” Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s skill development and entrepreneurship minister, said at the BharOS testing event in New Delhi, without naming any companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for self-reliance to boost and promote everything from local manufacturing to domestic startups.

The operating system has been developed by a startup incubated at an Indian Institute of Technology in southern India.

Google loses bid to block Indian Android antitrust ruling in major setback

India is the world’s second biggest smartphone market where about 97% of 600 million smartphones run on Android, according to Counterpoint Research estimates.

The Competition Commission of India has said Google exploited its dominant position in Android, an allegation the company denies, and sought a series of changes in the way it operates.

Google has been asked to remove restrictions imposed on device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps.

It has, however, warned the directives could stall growth of the Android ecosystem in India and force the company to alter arrangements with more than 1,100 device manufacturers.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google Android Google’s Android mobile operating systems BharOS

Comments

1000 characters

India tests domestic operating system days after Google’s antitrust setback

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Exchange companies set to remove ‘self-imposed price cap’ on open-market dollars

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read more stories