AVN 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.25%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
FFL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.35%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.69%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.65 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.09%)
PRL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 101.69 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.43%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,837 Increased By 38.2 (1.01%)
BR30 13,789 Increased By 220 (1.62%)
KSE100 38,845 Increased By 401 (1.04%)
KSE30 14,397 Increased By 130.4 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 09:17am
Follow us

TOKYO: The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a US recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

Europe’s single currency was buoyed on Monday by comments from European Central Bank officials pointing to aggressive policy tightening.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

The euro added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday’s peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.

“The US is no longer the cleanest shirt in the global economic laundry,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, who expects the dollar index to fall to 100 by end-March and the euro to rise to $1.10.

“That’s integral to our bearish US dollar view, that the US is not going to be the global growth leader.”

US dollar falls vs major currencies

Money market traders see only two more quarter point rate hikes by the Fed to a peak of around 5% by June, with two quarter point cuts following before year-end.

The Fed itself has insisted 75 basis points of more tightening is likely on the way.

Elsewhere, the dollar sank 0.36% to 130.19 yen, retreating after two sessions of strong gains.

The dollar-yen pair declined to as low as 127.215, the weakest since May, in the run-up to the Bank of Japan’s policy review last week amid rising bets for an end to stimulus.

However, the central bank stood its ground and kept policy unchanged, giving the dollar some respite.

Many, though, continue to expect a hawkish shift by the BOJ this year, as policymakers continue to tweak policy in order to extend the life of the yield curve control (YCC) mechanism, which pins short-term rates at -0.1% and keeps 10-year yields in a band around zero.

“Clearly, the market regards the YCC policy as well past its use-by date, and it’s only a matter of time - and probably months rather than quarters - until the BOJ sounds the death knell on it,” said NAB’s Attrill, who predicts dollar-yen will decline to 125 by end-March. “The era of yen weakness is rapidly falling behind us.”

Meanwhile, sterling was last trading at $1.2388, up 0.12% on the day.

The Australian dollar rose 0.21% to $0.704 and the New Zealand dollar advanced 0.26% to $0.650.

Also read

Euro Yen US dollar Chinese yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories