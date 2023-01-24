AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ministry to hold meeting on mobile device manufacturing today

APP Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production will hold a mobile device manufacturing summit at a hotel here on January 24.

Engineering Development Board (EDB), the attached department of the ministry of industries and production to jointly organize a mobile device manufacturing summit in collaboration with Pakistan mobile phone manufacturers association, said a press release issued here.

The summit will be accompanied with an exhibition of technology and products by the members of association including Xiaomi, Realmi, Infinix, Tecno, Itel, Alcatel, G-Five, Oppo, Vivo, Premier Code etc. The exhibition will be open for targeted general public.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmud would be the chief guest in the inaugural session.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Chaudhry Salik Hussain would also grace the occasion with his presence during the second session.

Mobile device manufacturing policy was formulated by EDB in 2020 with an aim to promote local manufacturing of mobile devices in Pakistan and to provide an attractive environment for investors to augment “Make in Pakistan” strategy of government of Pakistan.

The policy has resulted in establishment of 31 companies manufacturing almost all the renowned international mobile phone brands in the country.

The purpose of organizing this summit cum exhibition is to get input from all the relevant stakeholders including mobile device manufacturers, government officials from Ministry of Industries and Production, Pakistan Telecommunication Auth-ority, Ministry of Commerce, National Tariff Commission, Board of Investment, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Federal Board of Revenue and academia to boost local assembly of mobile devices through enhancing investment and employment opportunities in this sector.

The summit will focus on localization of parts and components being used in mobile manufacturing, localization of allied equipment like laptops and tablets, targeting export of mobile phones and promoting ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The mobile device manufacturing sector is expected to benefit from this summit as it will facilitate further collaborations with international counterparts, which may enhance competitiveness of the sector.

TECNO oppo Xiaomi VIVO EDB mobile device manufacturing Itel Infinix Realmi

Comments

1000 characters

Ministry to hold meeting on mobile device manufacturing today

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories