Zimbabwe-Ireland ODI decider abandoned due to rain

AFP Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 06:54pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
HARARE: The one-day international decider between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Monday was abandoned due to rain, declared a no-result and the series drawn 1-1.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss, opted to bat and his side made 55-1 in 13 overs when play was halted, never to resume.

Raza replaces injured captain Ervine as Zimbabwe opt to bowl

The home team won a rain-affected first match by three wickets and lost the second by 46 runs. Zimbabwe won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

