AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX remains under severe pressure

Recorder Review Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under severe pressure during the outgoing week ended on January 20, 2023 due to heavy selling on investor concerns over prevailing economic and political situation in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 1915.47 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 38,407.98 points.

Trading activities also remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 21.9 percent to 143.16 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 183.27 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter declined by 19.8 percent to Rs 4.97 billion against previous week’s Rs 6.19 billion.

BRIndex100 fell by 192.29 points during this week to close at 3,790.42 points with average daily turnover of 122.238 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 703.02 points on week-on-week basis to close at 13,397.50 points with average daily trading volumes of 92.741 million shares.

Total market capitalization declined by Rs 290 billion to Rs 6.134 trillion.

“Continuation of political uncertainty in the country, following the Punjab and KP government dissolution, kept the market under pressure during the week”, an analyst at AKD Securities said.

Sector-wise, the top performing sectors were Modarabas (up 2.0 percent), Leasing Companies (up 0.8 percent) and Insurance (up 0.3 percent), while the least favorite sectors were Cement (down 8.7 percent), Leather and Tanneries (down 7.9 percent) and Cable and Electrical Goods (down 7.4 percent).

Stock-wise, top performers were EFUG (up 2.1 percent), DCR (up 0.3 percent), FFC (up 0.1 percent) and COLG (up 0.1 percent), while laggards were KTML (down 15.9 percent), CHCC (down 15.5 percent), KOHC (down 13.7 percent) and CEPB (down 12.8 percent).

Flow wise, Foreign Investors were the major buyers with net buy of $4.88million, followed by Banks/DFIs with net buy of $4.07million, On the other hand, Mutual Funds were major sellers during the week, with a net sell of $9.64million followed by Insurance Companies with a net sell of $4.96million.

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the stock market continued on its downward track as political and economic unrest persisted and closed the week in negative territory at 38,408, down 4.8 percent on week-on-week basis.

In the first two trading sessions of the week, the Index lost a total of 1,980 points. Some recovery was witnessed following after newsflow suggested government’s willingness to go for necessary reforms to get the IMF program back on track. Increase in revenue collection, rationalization of gas and electricity tariffs and a flexible exchange rate regime were among the essential policy measures discussed by the cabinet during the week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX remains under severe pressure

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories