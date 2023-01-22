AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
PCBDDA hopeful about timely completion of Kalma Chowk project

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
LAHORE: Imran Amin CEO of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) chaired a meeting to review the progress of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling project.

Chairman PCBDDA, Fazeel Asif Jah, Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain, the technical team of PCBDDA and official contractors of PCBDDA also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the CEO of PCBDDA was briefed about the progress of the construction work on the CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling project.

During the briefing session Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain informed the attendees that two sump/well pumps will be installed soon at Ali Zaib Road and complicated retaining piles are completed. Excavation for the rainwater harvesting tank at Saint Marry Park is also completed. He further added that the slabbing of the underpass is in progress and will be completed soon.

CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin said that “We are in sync with our timeline and budget estimate. We are clear about the timely completion of the project. Our utmost priority is to provide relief to the citizens of Lahore in their daily commute.”

Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to opening Kalma Chowk Underpass and other adjoining roads by the end of February 2023 and by the middle of March 2023, both the barrels of CBD Punjab Boulevard will be completed.

