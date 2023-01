KARACHI: Gold prices were raised further on Saturday, increasing by Rs1,200 to Rs187,200 per tola and by Rs1,029 to Rs160,494 per 10 grams, according to traders on the local market.

On the international market, gold price was being quoted at $1,927 per ounce.

Silver was being traded at Rs2,080 per tola and Rs1,783.26 per 10 grams on the local market, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023