Senate informed: 42 journalists killed in four years

ISLAMABAD: As many as 42 journalists were killed across the country in the last four years, whereas, 11 suspects allegedly involved in these killings were still at large, the federal government informed the Senate on Friday.

Of the 42 slain journalists, 15 were assassinated in Punjab, 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Sindh, and three in Balochistan, reveals a written reply from Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in response to a question posed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed during question hour in the Senate sitting.

The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) legislator sought from the federal government the details of the number of journalists murdered in Pakistan during the last four years along with city-wise breakup, and the number of killers arrested and action taken against them.

In Punjab, of the total 26 accused, eight were at large, seven were arrested, five suspects were under trial, three were killed in police encounters, two were on bail and one suspect was acquitted of charges by a court, the reply revealed.

In the KP, it said, of the total 13 accused, one suspect was at large, four were under trial, two were acquitted by courts and six were those who were either untraced or killed.

In Sindh, seven of the total 11 suspects were arrested and four were under trial, the minister’s reply stated.

In Balochistan, two of the five accused were still at large and one each was sentenced, under trial and under police investigation, Minister Aurangzeb stated in her written reply.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated in his written reply that 181 computerized national identity cards (CNICs), issued to non-nationals were cancelled by the NADRA. He shared these details in reply to a question posed by Behramand Tangi from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the issuance of CNICs to Afghans during the last three years, and the steps being taken by the government to control the same.

The interior minister stated that the cases of 8,152 individuals were under process of national status verification, and NADRA initiated inquiries against employees involved in the illegal processing.

During the period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, 279 inquiries were initiated as per Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020, and 43 employees were terminated /dismissed/removed from service, Sanaullah’s written reply revealed.

Among the steps taken by the government to curb illegal CNICs issuance were: mandatory requirement of presence, and capturing of biometrics of one of the blood relatives of fresh applicants and birth proof mandatory for child registration certificate (CRC).

Speaking on the floor of the house, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Abbasi said, the modified PC-I of ML-1 was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a cost of $9.8 billion on October 31, 2022. The Senate was adjourned till Monday.

