Cross-border terrorist attack: Pakistan asks Iran to hold thorough probe and punish perpetrators

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked Iran to hold a thorough investigation into the cross-border terrorist attack in Panjgur district of Balochistan and bring the perpetrators to task. Pakistan also expects that Iranian territory is not used for cross-border attacks.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the terrorists used the Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the Pakistan-Iran border.

“We expect Iran to ensure its territory is not used for cross-border attacks in Pakistan,” she said.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We strongly commit that our territory will not be used for undertaking cross-border attacks in Iran and we expect the same from Iran,” she said.

She added that Pakistan and Iran are neighbours and the channel of communications is active between the two countries.

“We are sharing with the Iranian side our concerns regarding the incident,” she added.

On Wednesday, the ISPR said that four security personnel were martyred in an attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, which originated from neighbouring Iran.

To a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan has always desired cooperative relationship with all its neighbours, including India. “We have consistently advocated for constructive engagement to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

However, India’s unabated hostility and retrogressive actions have vitiated the environment and impeded the process of peace and cooperation, she added.

“The onus remains on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue. The reversal of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is of critical importance,” she said, adding that Pakistan will also appreciate if the international community, especially friendly countries would convince India to take such steps.

About a question with regard to Saudi investment and economic assistance, she said that Pakistan is in close contact with Saudi Arabia on matters pertaining to their investment in the country.

To a question about Pakistan-US ties, she said that Pakistan and the US are in the process of robust engagement and dialogue, adding that Pakistan expects to further deepen its cooperation with the US.

About the meetings of the 8th session of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation currently underway in Islamabad, she said that the IGC is a comprehensive bilateral mechanism that provides a platform for meaningful dialogue on substantive issues of mutual cooperation, including trade, investment, industry, railways, and energy. From the Pakistan side, the IGC is co-chaired by Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, while the Russian delegation is led by Energy Minister Nicolai Shulginov.

The IGC was last held in Russia in November 2021. The ongoing session of IGC will conclude on 20th January 2023. Talking about the ongoing visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Davos, Switzerland to attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” from 16-20 January 2023.

