KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 182,554 tonnes of cargo comprising 151,020 tonnes of import cargo and 31,534 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 151,020 comprised of 91,814 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,418 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 839 tonnes of Canola, 9,623 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 8,320 tonnes of Wheat & 24,006 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,534 tonnes comprised of 29,269 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 2,165 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Approximately, 8192 containers comprising of 5251 containers import and 2941 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1434 of 20’s and 1884 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 24 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 657 of 20’s and 662 of 40’s loaded containers while 208 of 20’s and 376 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07, ships namely Msc Michigan VII, Shun Fu Xing, Arman 10, Anna, Kyoto Express, Tarlan and Oocl Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as 07, ships namely Tss Shams, Henrika, Gulf Barakah, MT Mardan, Sg Pegasus, Athina Carras and Tarlan have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, X-Press Bardsey, Irenes Ray, MSC Madhu-B and Victorious left the Port on Thursday morning, while another ship, Chem Sinyoo is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 118,644 tonnes, comprising 57,881 tonnes imports cargo and 60,763 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,476 Containers (984 TEUs Imports and 3,492 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships namely, CMA CGM Orfeo, MSC Patnaree-III, Elpida, Zheng Hai and Neutron Sound scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO on Thursday, 19th January-2023.

