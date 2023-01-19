AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rises as traders look for bargains

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

MANILA: Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday amid high trading volumes as traders looked for bargain buys, after notable losses in previous sessions stemming from China’s state planner held a meeting to discuss actions against price gouging and speculation.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7% to 840.0 yuan ($123.96) a tonne as of 0308 GMT. On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark February iron ore was up 0.8% at $121.55 a tonne.

China’s state planner on Wednesday issued its third warning this month against excessive speculation in iron ore, adding that it will increase supervision of the country’s spot and futures markets.

The outcome of Tuesday’s meeting lacked any real teeth, so markets have assimilated it and moved on. In fact, some traders are using these events as a “buy the dip” opportunity, said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities.

Brazil’s CSN Mineracao SA said on Tuesday it has reached a deal for a long-term supply of iron ore to Swiss trader Glencore. Asian shares were mixed, the Japanese yen tumbled and Japanese yields stayed above policy cap, after the Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep its yield curve controls in place. The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.2%, hot-rolled coil rose 1.3%, wire rod edged up 0.9%, and stainless steel gained 0.4%.

During 2023, crude steel production will continue to be impacted by the Chinese central government’s determination to ensure that steel output remains flat or below the previous year’s total, according to Mysteel consultancy.

Dalian coking coal and coke rose 1.8% and 1.1% respectively. Coronado Global Resources, which has not typically sold Australian coking coal to China, has received enquiries for long term supply as Beijing lifts its unofficial ban on coal imports from Australia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

China iron ore iron ore prices iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore rises as traders look for bargains

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Forex: industry makes prudent move

‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

Read more stories