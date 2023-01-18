Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

More than two days after polling in Karachi’s local government elections ended on Sunday evening, a clash occurred between the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the deputy commissioner (DC) office of Keamari, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, the clash started when PTI activists were protesting outside the DC office against rigging in the second phase of LG polls when PPP workers gathered and started chanting slogans.

Video footage posted by PTI’s Twitter handle shows PPP activists hurling stones at PTI activists.

The police officials present on the occasion failed to diffuse the situation.

The windows of a mosque in Keamari were shattered.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of rigging six union councils (UCs) during the recently concluded LG polls.

The notice has been taken on the application of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The UCs include 3, 7, and 8 of Orangi Town, UC-3 of Mominabad, UC-12 of Mangophir, and UC-1 of Gulshan.

The electoral body will hear the case on January 23. Notices have been issued to district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs), and candidates.