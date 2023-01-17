AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
Activities of Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: An approximately, 7498 containers comprising of 3538 containers import and 3960 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 980 of 20’s and 1279 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 489 of 20’s and 611 of 40’s loaded containers while 879 of 20’s and 685 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Three ships namely, Victorious, Mild Bloom and Al-Salam scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday 15th January-2023.

Meanwhile four more ships, Elpida GR, MSC Mundra, Al-Gharrafa and N Orhan scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, LNG and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Ourania Luck’ left the Port on Monday morning.

A Cargo volume of 41,556 tonnes, comprising 37,544 tonnes imports cargo and 4,012 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 666` Containers (430 TEUs Imports and 236 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Ifestos, CL Dayang He, N Orhan, Al-Gharrafa and MSC Mundra VIII & 02 more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Canola seed, Soyabean, LPG, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT, SSGC, EETL and QICT on Monday, 16th January and 03 more ships, MSC Patnaree, MSC Madhu B and Maersk Harford are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 17th January-2023.

