Punjab governor decides ‘to not become part of’ assembly’s dissolution process

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman said on Saturday that he will "become part of the process leading to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly," a development that comes minutes before the deadline for him to sign the chief minister’s advice to dissolve the provincial assembly.

In a Twitter post, he said: “I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly and sent a summary in this regard to Governor Baligh Ur Rehman.

Earlier this week, CM Elahi obtained a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly to prove his majority in the house.

Speaker PA Sibtain Khan, who presided over the session, declared that the trust motion in favour of CM Elahi received 186 votes - the exact number required to prove his majority in the house.

Following the development, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman repealed his order of de-notification of CM Elahi and apprised the Lahore High Court (LHC), where Elahi's petition against his order was being heard by a larger bench.

The court stated that Elahi’s vote of confidence should satisfy the governor and decided not to intervene in the matter.