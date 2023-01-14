PSQCA to get office space in Chaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) said on Friday that the Deputy Commissioner Chaman has agreed in principle to allow space in their new building to PSQCA to open its office in Chaman, Balochistan as cross border facilitation. Officials said the Director General PSQCA, Zainul Abidin, visited Chaman and discussed with Deputy Commissioner Chaman to facilitate cross border trade.

The decision to promote cross border trade was made during the 24th Board of Directors Meeting of PSQCA held on November 28, 2022 at PSQCA-Complex, Karachi under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Government of Pakistan Agha Hassan Baloch, they said.

Director General PSQCA Zainul Abidin also had meeting with Custom Authorities, Quetta with reference to Pakistan–Iran border trade.

Custom Authorities Quetta assured to allocate space for PSQCA office at next to border of Iran to facilitate cross border trade between Pakistan and Iran.

