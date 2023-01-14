AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSQCA to get office space in Chaman

Muhammad Shafa | Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) said on Friday that the Deputy Commissioner Chaman has agreed in principle to allow space in their new building to PSQCA to open its office in Chaman, Balochistan as cross border facilitation. Officials said the Director General PSQCA, Zainul Abidin, visited Chaman and discussed with Deputy Commissioner Chaman to facilitate cross border trade.

The DC Chaman agreed in principle to allow space in their new building to PSQCA to open their office in Chaman, Balochistan.

The decision to promote cross border trade was made during the 24th Board of Directors Meeting of PSQCA held on November 28, 2022 at PSQCA-Complex, Karachi under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Government of Pakistan Agha Hassan Baloch, they said.

Director General PSQCA Zainul Abidin also had meeting with Custom Authorities, Quetta with reference to Pakistan–Iran border trade.

Custom Authorities Quetta assured to allocate space for PSQCA office at next to border of Iran to facilitate cross border trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSQCA Pakistan and Iran Zainul Abidin

Comments

1000 characters

PSQCA to get office space in Chaman

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories