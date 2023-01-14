Science-based actions needed for greater water security: experts

ISLAMABAD: Experts at the multi-stakeholder consultative workshop said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective network of all segments of the society to address growing water security prevailing across the country.

Experts at a workshop on “Transformative Futures for Water Security – Setting priorities for water research, knowledge, and innovation” said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective network of all segments of the society from scientists to policy makers to civil society with a focus on mainstreaming youth and gender to address growing water security prevailing across the country.

Khan Faraz, an environmental expert said that Pakistan has the lowest water security in terms of urban, economic, environmental, and other factors linked to the subject. There is a need to take bold steps for addressing water scarcity prevailing across the country.

Also, there is a need to build joint commitments to science-based action on water security across policy, development, business, and science constituencies for greater water security, he added.

He further said climate change is intensifying hydrological water cycle which means an increase in water risks and extreme floods and droughts. Therefore, the youth, policymakers, business, communities, farmers, conservation organizations, and sectors beyond water will lead this action.

The experts at the workshop said that Pakistan will face 30 percent water shortfall by 2030 whereas at present over 60 percent population in the country is drinking unclean water. Also, the country is facing groundwater depletion. Water crisis in the country is due to poor water governance and system inefficiency. Therefore, water security needs to be looked from the perspective of how water is used, as up to 90 percent of the country’s water resources are used in the agriculture sector.

