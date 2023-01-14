AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Science-based actions needed for greater water security: experts

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 07:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Experts at the multi-stakeholder consultative workshop said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective network of all segments of the society to address growing water security prevailing across the country.

Experts at a workshop on “Transformative Futures for Water Security – Setting priorities for water research, knowledge, and innovation” said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective network of all segments of the society from scientists to policy makers to civil society with a focus on mainstreaming youth and gender to address growing water security prevailing across the country.

Khan Faraz, an environmental expert said that Pakistan has the lowest water security in terms of urban, economic, environmental, and other factors linked to the subject. There is a need to take bold steps for addressing water scarcity prevailing across the country.

Also, there is a need to build joint commitments to science-based action on water security across policy, development, business, and science constituencies for greater water security, he added.

He further said climate change is intensifying hydrological water cycle which means an increase in water risks and extreme floods and droughts. Therefore, the youth, policymakers, business, communities, farmers, conservation organizations, and sectors beyond water will lead this action.

The experts at the workshop said that Pakistan will face 30 percent water shortfall by 2030 whereas at present over 60 percent population in the country is drinking unclean water. Also, the country is facing groundwater depletion. Water crisis in the country is due to poor water governance and system inefficiency. Therefore, water security needs to be looked from the perspective of how water is used, as up to 90 percent of the country’s water resources are used in the agriculture sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

climate change floods civil society water scarcity Workshop water crisis Floods in Pakistan drinking water water security science

Comments

1000 characters

Science-based actions needed for greater water security: experts

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories