AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BAFL 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DFML 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
DGKC 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
EPCL 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
GGL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.87%)
HUBC 60.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
MLCF 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.94%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.85%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.45%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.16%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
TPLP 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TRG 106.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.8%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -40.9 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,282 Decreased By -228.8 (-1.58%)
KSE100 40,447 Decreased By -356.7 (-0.87%)
KSE30 14,969 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.85%)
Jan 13, 2023
Gold set for weekly gain on smaller US rate-hike bets

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 10:53am
Gold prices ticked higher on Friday and were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,898.57 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT.

Prices gained 1.8% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,899.60.

The dollar index was on track for worst week since Nov. 11, 2022.

A weaker greenback makes bullion more attractive to overseas buyers.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, offering hope that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. “Typically gold goes up when inflation is rising.

But we see gold continuing to rise despite cooling inflation because the market is looking at a lower dollar and smaller interest rate hikes,“ said Edward Meir, metals analyst, Marex. “Prices are facing some resistance around the $1,900 level, so maybe it won’t just continue pushing higher, there might be some selling at these levels.”

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia leader Patrick Harker said on Thursday that while the central bank needs to raise rates more to cool off inflation, it can probably do so at a much slower pace.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,825

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Raphael Bostic said the inflation data may allow the Fed to scale back to quarter-point rate hikes at its upcoming meeting.

The Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) four times last year, before slowing to a 50 bps increase in December.

Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $23.79, platinum gained 0.1% to $1,068.79 while palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,780.91.

All three metals were headed for a weekly drop.

