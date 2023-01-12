AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Banking sector: deposits, advances post growth YoY in December

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jan, 2023 10:26pm
Follow us

Pakistan's banking sector deposits posted a growth of 7.1% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2022, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Deposits increased to Rs22.467 trillion by December 2022, compared to Rs20.972 trillion in December 2021. However, on a monthly basis, deposits declined by 1.2%, compared to Rs22.732 trillion in November 2022.

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

According to brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), advances also grew by a healthy 17.4% YoY to Rs11.913 trillion during the last month of 2022, as compared to Rs10.149 trillion in the same period last year. On a monthly basis, advances posted a growth of 7.4% compared to Rs11.092 trillion posted in November 2022.

Meanwhile, investments jumped by 26.7% YoY to Rs17.902 trillion in December 2022, compared to Rs14.124 trillion recorded in the same month last year. However, on a monthly basis, investments registered a decline of 3.1%, as compared to Rs18.483 trillion recorded in November 2022.

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Advances-to-total deposits (ADR) ratio stood at 53% in December 2022, up by 463 basis points (bps) YoY, as compared to 48.4% ADR in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, ADR posted an increase of 423bps, as compared to 48.8% registered in November 2022.

Moreover, investment-to-deposit ratio (IDR) clocked in at 79.7% in December 2022, up by 1,233bps YoY, as compared to 67.3% recorded in December 2021. On an MoM basis, IDR posted a fall of 163bps, after clocking in at 81.3% in November 2022.

SBP investments banking sector advances Deposits of the Bank ADR

Comments

1000 characters

Banking sector: deposits, advances post growth YoY in December

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge another $1.23 bn, now stand at $4.3bn

UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives

MQM factions reunite ahead of local govt elections

17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

Oil up more than $1/bbl on US inflation data, demand hopes

Pakistan sees shortage of some medicines as LC issue persists

Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention

Auto financing portfolio drops for fifth straight month

KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session

Read more stories