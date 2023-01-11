Marriyum terms Geneva conference ‘big success’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the Geneva conference is a big success for Pakistan and the flood victims.

In a statement, she said the Secretary-General United Nations expressed its gratitude to the international community. She said the funds would be dispersed to reach people with transparency which would bring change in their lives. “We thank the global and national media for effectively highlighting the causes of humanity and climate change,” she added.

The statement further said the conference had become a symbol of the collective feeling of humanity. Providing resources would help the flood victims start a new and better life, it added.

The conference made the world aware of the serious effects of climate change, it maintained.

The conference turned thinking into action to collectively confront the collective challenge of climate change, and the conference will prove to be an important global forum for the improvement of the environment of humanity and the planet, it said.

