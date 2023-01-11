AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Jan 11, 2023
PIA extends two key agreements with technology provider Sabre

Published 11 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has extended two key agreements with Sabre to distribute its inventory globally, while helping to ensure travel agents in Pakistan with the advanced technology for growth.

According to the details, the national flag carrier has renewed its multi-year content distribution agreement with Sabre, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry.

PIA and Sabre have had a successful GDS joint venture in Pakistan since 2004.

The extension of the content distribution agreement will extend full access to Sabre’s extensive global seller network to PIA.

PIA will also continue to work with Sabre in a joint venture which allows the airline to better market and sell its content using Sabre’s advanced technological solutions, including the intuitive “Sabre Red 360” point of sale, to travel agents across Pakistan.

“We are delighted to have reaffirmed and strengthened our relationship with Sabre with these two renewals so that, together, we can move forward with our plans to not only grow PIA’s footprint and revenue, but also to facilitate growth in the wider Pakistan travel ecosystem,” said Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan International Airlines.

PIA services a vast network of locations across Pakistan and throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and has ambitious plans to expand its network further.

“We greatly value our partnership with PIA, and we are pleased and proud to have cemented this important relationship with these multi-year renewals. As the travel industry recovery continues apace, it’s vital that the travel agency community in Pakistan can access Sabre’s advanced global suite of solutions and services,” said Brett Thorstad, Vice President, Sabre Travel Solutions, Agency Sales, Asia Pacific.

“We are excited about the growth trajectory of the Pakistan market and the future prospects for Sabre, PIA and this joint venture.”

“Airlines are placing more emphasis than ever on how they create the right fares and offers,” said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales.

“But what is also essential is that airlines have the ability to get those offers in front of the right travel sellers and passengers at the right time. The extension of our Global Distribution System (GDS) agreement with PIA means the airline will benefit from Sabre’s extensive and effective global distribution network, while Sabre’s network of travel sellers will continue to have access to a full range of PIA’s domestic and international content.”

