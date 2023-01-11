Fog travelling from India engulfs plains of Punjab

LAHORE: Indian fog kept travelling to Pakistan through Wagha border on Tuesday, engulfing the plains of Punjab across upper, central and southern parts of the province during major part of the day.

A visible presence of fog was felt throughout the day, which intensified the cold factor despite the fact that the maximum temperature had touched 18C in the afternoon. However, there was no chill weather due to the absence of heavy snowfall in the hilly areas and a strong wind in the country.

“Right from Jhelum in the upper to Lahore in the centre, and Multan in the south were found covered by thick layer of fog since dawn to dusk,” said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department. They said the fog has flown into Pakistan from the hilly region of Indian Punjab that was added to the already prevailing foggy weather in the plains of Punjab.

According to the sources, a rainy system has entered from the west of Pakistan, which would bring rain in all parts of the country from 11 to 13 of January. They said a westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 10th January (night) and is likely to grip upper parts on 11th January (today).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain /snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in major areas of Balochistan on 10th (night) and 11th January. Similarly, moderate to isolated rain and heavy snowfall is expected in the hilly areas from 11th to 13th January.

In addition, moderate rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on 11th and 12th January.

The PMD sources said the expansion of the rain-led westerly system is expected to cover large part in the country, although the quantity of rain would not be upto the mark. There will be hardly 0.5 millimeter rain expected in the city of Lahore, they said, adding that the city of Islamabad may however witness up to 20 millimeter rain. Overall, the chances of impressive rain are very bleak throughout the month of January, they stressed.

It may be noted that another spell of westerly wave is likely to enter the country by 18th of January but it would also fail to bring a handsome amount of rain in the country. Meanwhile, the cold spell is likely to continue for another 25 days in the country and there would be a sea change in weather conditions by the second week of February, opening up a window of spring season until the end of March.

